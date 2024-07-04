Metro
61-year-old man electrocuted during rain in Lagos
A yet-to-be-identified 61-year-old man has died after he was electrocuted during rainfall in Lagos.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the news in a post on his X handle on Thursday.
He said the incident occurred during a downpour in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state on Wednesday.
The spokesman said: “During the rain, yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year-old man while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted.”
He urged the public to always stay safe.
