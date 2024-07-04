61-year-old man electrocuted during rain in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified 61-year-old man has died after he was electrocuted during rainfall in Lagos.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the news in a post on his X handle on Thursday.

He said the incident occurred during a downpour in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Lagos appeals for calm as floods sack residents after 9 hours rainfall

The spokesman said: “During the rain, yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year-old man while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted.”

He urged the public to always stay safe.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now