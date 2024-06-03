Anambra police launch investigation into vandalized Second Niger Bridge

A viral video has sparked concern over the vandalism of the Second Niger Bridge, with suspected vandals uprooting and stealing rail fittings. The video shows a man warning drivers to be cautious, especially at night, as the missing railings pose a danger.

“This is the new bridge the Federal Government constructed for the good of the people, but some vandals have uprooted and vandalised the railings…subjecting unsuspecting drivers to danger, especially at night,” he said.

The Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and assured that the command is investigating. “The Command is aware of the video and has directed the DPO covering the area to investigate…let’s be calm.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Works, Uche Orji, also acknowledged the video, saying, “Just seeing the video now, noted for action.”

The Second Niger Bridge, commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May, was built to de-congest traffic and boost economic activities in the South-East. The vandalism has raised concerns over the security and maintenance of the critical infrastructure.

