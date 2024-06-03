Labour leaders, on Monday evening, arrived the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for a closed-door meeting with government representatives, a highly placed source confirmed to our correspondent on Monday.

“We are also meeting with the government representative in the SGF office today. Already seated, awaiting the government representative,” the source said.

The meeting comes as some unions have shut down their workplaces in compliance with the indefinite nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

On Friday, the labour unions announced the commencement of the strike, citing the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

“The strike will begin at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024,” said Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, in a joint statement with Festus Osifo, his TUC counterpart.

The labour leaders expressed their disappointment and concern over the government’s failure to finalize and pass a new National Minimum Wage Act into law.

“We had given an ultimatum of May 31, 2024, for negotiations on the new minimum wage, but talks broke down after both parties presented their offers,” Ajaero said.

The government offered N60,000, an increase from its initial proposal of N57,000, while labour reduced its demand from N497,000 to N494,000. However, both parties failed to reach an agreement, leading to the strike.

The meeting at the SGF office is a last-ditch effort to resolve the impasse and avert further disruption to the nation’s economy.

