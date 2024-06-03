News
NMA distances self from organised labour strike
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has clarified that it is not part of the ongoing indefinite strike declared by the Organised Labour. In a press statement signed by its National Secretary-General, Dr Benjamin Egbo, the NMA stated that its members will continue to attend to patients in need of healthcare services.
“The NMA has not declared a strike action, hence doctors will be at their duty posts to attend to clients who desire to use health services,” the statement read.
Although the NMA is not an affiliate of the organised labour, it expressed solidarity with Nigerians who are grappling with hardship and pain. “The NMA uses this avenue to call on Government as well as all stakeholders to consider the plight of the average Nigerian and do everything possible to address the issues that have led to the present impasse,” the statement added.
By clarifying its position, the NMA has assured Nigerians that healthcare services will continue uninterrupted, despite the ongoing strike by the Organised Labour.
