NMA distances self from organised labour strike

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has clarified that it is not part of the ongoing indefinite strike declared by the Organised Labour. In a press statement signed by its National Secretary-General, Dr Benjamin Egbo, the NMA stated that its members will continue to attend to patients in need of healthcare services.

“The NMA has not declared a strike action, hence doctors will be at their duty posts to attend to clients who desire to use health services,” the statement read.

Read also: NGX: Investors begin week with N102bn loss

Although the NMA is not an affiliate of the organised labour, it expressed solidarity with Nigerians who are grappling with hardship and pain. “The NMA uses this avenue to call on Government as well as all stakeholders to consider the plight of the average Nigerian and do everything possible to address the issues that have led to the present impasse,” the statement added.

By clarifying its position, the NMA has assured Nigerians that healthcare services will continue uninterrupted, despite the ongoing strike by the Organised Labour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now