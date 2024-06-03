FCT police boosts security over alleged bandits’ invasion

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has intensified security measures in response to a suspected planned invasion by bandits. Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh has deployed officers and resources across Abuja, following a WhatsApp message alerting residents of a potential threat.

The message claimed that a group of bandits, led by Ardo, a sub-commander of notorious leader Boderi Yellow Mai One Million, was heading towards Gauraka/Kubwa Hills in FCT. The alert stated that the bandits, who escaped from Kweri forest in Kagarko, Kaduna State, had 10 hostages and were reportedly frustrated by the refusal of victims’ families to pay ransom.

Read also:

In a statement, OFFICIAL: Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as managerFCT Police Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh said: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media on the alleged entry of some suspected bandits into the Federal Capital Territory.”

Commissioner Igweh assured residents that the police have made necessary deployments to ensure their safety and avert any potential attack. “He therefore urges residents to go about their lawful business without fear from any quarters,” Adeh said.

Igweh commended the public for their vigilance and encouraged them to provide useful information to aid the police in combating insecurity. “The command is working assiduously to ensure the safety of all residents and avert any intended attack within the Nation’s capital,” Adeh added.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police are working to verify the authenticity of the threat and ensure the security of the FCT.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now