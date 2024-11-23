Auto brands Hyundai, Kia recall 208,000 EVs due to charging issues

Popular South Korean automobile brands Hyundai Motor Group and Kia have both recalled no fewer than 208,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the US due to charging issues.

Per various files with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the EVs were recalled because of a problem that might cause the vehicles to lose power unexpectedly.

According to the filing, the fault stems from the integrated charging control unit (ICCU), which can get broken and cause the 12-volt battery to stop charging, resulting in a loss of drive power.

Hyundai Motor is recalling around 145,235 of its EVs, including some Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 vehicles, as well as three electrified models from its luxury brand, Genesis.

Approximately 62,872 Kia EV6 vehicles have also been recalled. According to the documents made available to the media, dealers would patch the issue for free.

