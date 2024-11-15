ECOWAS Court orders Sierra Leone to pay $30,000 to 2 citizens

The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Court on Friday ordered the Sierra Leonean government to pay a compensation of $15,000 in damages each to two of its citizens for violating their rights to security.

The two citizens – Hassan Kargbo and Mohamed Fornah – had in a suit asked the court to enforce their rights following a violent quelling of protests by security forces in the West African country.

The police and army had allegedly used live ammunition and tear gas against unarmed young demonstrators which led to the death and injuries of many during the demonstrations.

Justice Gberi-Bè Ouattara, who delivered the judgment, held that Sierra Leone violated the applicants’ fundamental rights.



Other members of the panel are Justice Ricardo Gonçalves (chairman) and Justice Edward Asante.

The court noted that the Sierra Leonean government failed in its obligation to the applicants, and neither appeared nor presented a defence before the court.

The court, therefore, delivered the judgment against Sierra Leone by default.

It also ordered the Sierra Leonean government to investigate to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence, which occurred in Makeni on July 17 and 18, 2020.

The court equally ordered the state to take measures to prevent the excessive use of force during peaceful demonstrations in the country going forward.

