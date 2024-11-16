Connect with us

10 newborns die in India’s hospital fire

6 hours ago

At least 10 newborn babies died in a devastating fire at the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Hospital in northern India’s Jhansi district on Saturday.

Hospital staff rescued 44 infants, but 16 remain in critical condition.

Three of the dead babies are yet to be identified, leaving some parents uncertain about their children’s fate.

“The nurses were pushing people out, but those who managed to get in grabbed any child they could,” a grieving grandmother told journalists.

Indian airplanes forced to divert after bomb hoax

Local officials blame an electrical fault for the blaze, which started in the intensive care unit at around 22:30 local time.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences online and described the incident as “heart-wrenching.”

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss,” he wrote.

Opinions

