India calls for urgent UN Security Council reforms

India has renewed its call for significant reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing the need to modernize the global governance structure.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, Ravi stressed the urgency of aligning the UNSC with current geopolitical realities.

“The world has changed significantly since the establishment of the UN, but the Security Council’s structure has not evolved accordingly,” Ravi stated.

The press briefing followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nigeria and highlighted the shared interests of India and Nigeria in advocating for a more inclusive Security Council. Ravi pointed out that the existing UNSC framework, established in 1945, no longer adequately represents the needs of the modern world or the aspirations of the Global South.

“Nigeria and India are on the same page on the need for reform,” Ravi explained. “We have to keep working on that in different forums to sensitise the countries on the need for our positions.”

Both India and Nigeria, representing significant voices of the Global South, are pushing for a more equitable distribution of power in international decision-making. Africa, despite its 54 UN member states, currently lacks permanent representation on the UNSC. Ravi highlighted the importance of collective action to address this imbalance.

“We need to build this understanding that there is a need for UN reform, and that is fundamental,” Ravi noted. “The reform is necessary, and it has to be done quickly.”

The UNSC comprises 15 members, including five permanent members with veto power: the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France. Discussions on expanding the council have gained momentum, with the United States recently proposing two permanent seats for African nations. Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt are among the leading contenders, given their political and economic influence.

Ravi acknowledged the complexity of aligning positions among African nations and other countries advocating for UNSC reform, including India. While Africa has reached a consensus on the need for reform, aligning its diverse perspectives with broader global efforts remains a challenge.

Nigeria, in particular, has intensified its campaign for a permanent UNSC seat, receiving backing from several West African nations. The support follows a diplomatic tour by Nigerian Foreign Minister Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, who visited countries including Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau to rally support.

According to Ravi, unity among countries in the Global South is essential to achieving meaningful reform. He underscored that nations that have experienced substantial political and economic growth deserve a more prominent role in shaping international decisions.

“The key to successful reform lies in collective action,” Ravi said, emphasizing the necessity of joint efforts by nations like Nigeria and India.

The call for UNSC reform continues to resonate as developing nations seek a stronger voice in global governance, reflecting their growing influence on the world stage.

