Biden authorizes Ukraine to make long-range missile strikes into Russia

The United States.President, Joe Biden, has authorized Ukraine to use powerful long-range American missiles against military targets.

News of Biden’s decision came hours after Ukraine announced nationwide emergency power restrictions from Monday.

This followed Russia massive attack that killed 11 civilians and further damaged the country’s already fragile energy grid as winter approaches.

A US official who confirmed the decision to journalists on Monday, said the major policy shift which has long been demanded by Ukraine, was in response to North Korea deploying troops to help Moscow’s war effort.



“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long pushed for authorisation from Washington to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System, known by its initials ATACMS, to hit targets inside Russia,” the official said.

In a statement welcoming the development, Zelensky said:

“Today, there are many media reports that we have received permission to take appropriate actions.

“But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. Definitely.”

