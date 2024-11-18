Trump vows military-led mass deportation in border crackdown

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed plans to declare a national emergency on border security and deploy the U.S. military to execute a large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants.

In a statement Monday, Trump doubled down on his campaign promise to combat illegal immigration, a central theme of his victorious bid for the presidency. His pledge includes deporting millions of undocumented individuals and restoring what he calls “stability” to the U.S.-Mexico border, which he claims has been overwhelmed under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Using his platform Truth Social, Trump endorsed a post by a conservative activist suggesting that the president-elect intends to invoke emergency powers to facilitate mass deportations. The post stated that Trump is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump added his approval with a single word: “True!”

This move marks a sharp escalation in Trump’s immigration rhetoric since his November 5 victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. As he forms his administration, Trump has already appointed staunch immigration enforcers to key positions, including naming former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting chief Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

Read also: Naira begins week with a slump at official window

At the Republican National Convention in July, Homan signaled an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement, warning, “I got a message to the millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden’s released in our country: You better start packing now.”

The scale of Trump’s proposed deportation program could have sweeping consequences. With an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, authorities predict the plan could affect as many as 20 million families.

While the U.S. government has long grappled with managing its southern border, Trump has amplified concerns with his controversial rhetoric. During his campaign, he referred to the influx of migrants as an “invasion” and claimed they pose a threat to Americans, often invoking graphic and misleading accusations.

Trump has also floated the use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations. Critics have questioned the relevance of the centuries-old law, noting its most infamous application was during World War II when it was used to detain Japanese-Americans without due process.

Border security remains a contentious issue. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that illegal crossings have returned to levels seen in 2020, during Trump’s first term, after hitting a peak of 250,000 encounters in December 2023.

Trump’s approach to immigration enforcement is likely to face fierce legal and political challenges, but his supporters remain resolute. As Homan told a cheering crowd, “This isn’t just about enforcing the law—it’s about protecting America’s future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now