FACT-CHECK: Have the 36 states offered minimum wages as claimed by X user?
Claim:Each of the 36 states in Nigeria have offered minimum wage.
Verdict: Misleading.
An X user, @DeeOneAyekooto, recently posted the amount each of the 36 states in Nigeria offered as minimum wage.
The claim has amassed thousands of engagements on X and was also reported by an online newspaper.
Recall that Organised Labour, including Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate bodies had declared a strike after the negotiations for N460,000 monthly wage with the federal government ended in deadlock.
Afterwards, the strike was suspended for further negotiation, the outcome of which was the proposal of N62,000 by the government.
Ripples Nigeria conducted keyword searches but found no report in any credible newspaper to validate the claim. Further checks on the website revealed no information pertaining to the claim.
This newspaper had reported that governors under the auspices of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had rejected the N62,000 the federal government offered as new minimum wage.
As of June 11, the latest update was that the Labour had rejected the government‘s proposed wage and threatened to resume the suspended strike.
The 36 states have not offered any amount as minimum wage after rejecting the ‘unsustainable’ wage the federal government proposed.
By: Quadri Yahya
