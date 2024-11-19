FCT workers to smile as Wike approves N70,000 minimum wage

Civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will have cause to smile as FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the payment of N70,000 new national minimum wage for staff of the FCTDA.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Minister also granted approval for payment of three months arrears for all staff of the administration with effect from November, 2024.

She noted that the approval of the minimum wage was part of the minister’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the staff.

In the statement issued her Press Secretary, Ewhenji Anthony Odey, Adayilo said the gesture will further “spur the entire administration staff to support the minister.”

