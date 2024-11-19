Enugu council boss appoints SAs on yam, pepper, garden eggs

The Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Eric Ogbonna Odo, has appointed two Senior Special Assistant on ‘Yam and Pepper’ as well as on ‘Garden Egg and Pepper.’

The appointment letters dated November 1 revealed that Nwodo Everestus Ugonna was appointed the SA to the Chairman on Garden Egg and Pepper, while Ezeugwu Frederick Ogbonna was appointed an SA on Yam and Pepper.

“I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper),” Ugonna’s letter reads.

That of Ogbonna said:

“I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT to the Local Government chairman on AGRICULTURE (GARDEN EGG & PEPPER).”

While Ezeugwu’s own reads: “am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT to the Local Government: chairman on AGRICULTURE (YAM & PEPPER)”.

The letters were followed with further instructions:

“You should report to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment which you hold at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA,” it added.

