Amnesty Int’l calls on Sokoto govt to drop all charges against critic, Sidi

Global human rights organization,

Amnesty International, has called on the Sokoto State government to unconditionally drop all charges levelled against a critic of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, Hamdiyya Sidi, who is being prosecuted for allegedly embarrassing him on social media.

Sidi was arrested by the police in Sokoto after she shared a video on social media where she lamented the spate of kidnappings, murder and rape of girls and women by bandits in the state.

In the video that went viral, Sidi called on Aliyu to do something to stop the bandits from further commiting atrocious acts against innocent girls and women.

Shortly after posting the video, Sidi was arrested for allegedly embarrassing the governor on social media and attempting to incite the public against the government.

She was secretly arraigned by the police without having access to a lawyer nor family members and remanded in prison custody but following public outcry, Sidi was granted bail last week but the police insisted she still has a case to answer and would be re-arraigned soon.

READ ALSO: DSS detains former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu

The remarks by the police has led to Amnesty International asking the Governor Aliyu-led state government to immediately drop all ‘trumped up charges’ against her and to investigate legations that she was abducted by thugs loyal to him upon her release from prison.

In a statement on Tuesday posted on its X handle, the organization said the Sokoto government must respect the rights of citizens.

“Amnesty International calls on Sokoto state government to immediately and unconditionally drop all the trump up charges against Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif and to impartially investigate her abduction by sponsored thugs,” the statement said.

“The state must respect & up hold right to freedom of expression: the right to freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and it is completely unacceptable for the police – whose duty is to protect lives and property and uphold the rule of law – to become willing tool of suppressing freedom of expression.

“Sokoto State Governor Mr. Ahmed Aliyu’s frightening intolerance of dissenting voices through heavy handed clampdown on critics is unacceptable in a free society. No one should be punished solely for expressing opinions critical of government or people in government.’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now