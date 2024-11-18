DSS detains former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu

Oladipupo Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Ogun State governorship election, has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was confirmed on Monday by the Ogun PDP Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, who disclosed the development in a statement.

“This is to inform members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, that the leader of the party has indeed been detained by the DSS on charges yet unknown,” Adebayo stated. “However, our principal has called for calm and directed all members, supporters, and well-wishers to remain assured that this time shall pass. It is one of the prices of our democracy.”

Efforts to secure Adebutu’s release on personal recognition or with a surety had not succeeded as of 10 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2024. “His lawyers have been informed and will address the matter on Tuesday morning,” Adebayo added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Ogun PDP chapter, Dr. Sunday Solarin, clarified that Adebutu was not arrested but voluntarily responded to a DSS invitation regarding the conduct of the local government elections held on Saturday.

The government has accused Adebutu of deploying unauthorized police officers to incite violence during the elections, particularly in the Iperu area of the state. These officers allegedly shot Mohammed Efuwape, the newly elected Vice Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, and another voter identified only as Biola.

In a media briefing on Monday, Adebutu refuted the allegations and accused Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun of orchestrating violence against opposition members during the elections.

He alleged that the governor used state forces, including the military, police, and armed hoodlums, to intimidate and attack PDP supporters. “Hoodlums allegedly working for the governor shot at police officers escorting one of my aides during the voting process,” Adebutu claimed.

He further alleged that one of the police officers attached to him was injured in the attack and that a firearm stolen by the hoodlums was later found in the possession of the governor’s Chief Security Officer.

Adebutu also accused Governor Abiodun of traveling around polling areas in buses filled with armed thugs who were used to perpetrate violence throughout the election.

The situation has escalated tensions in Ogun State, with PDP members and supporters calling for transparency and justice as the DSS continues its investigation.

