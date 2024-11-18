Labour Party aims for 20m members ahead of 2027 elections

The Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Julius Abure, has launched a nationwide membership expansion initiative targeting over 20 million members ahead of the 2027 general elections. This drive includes online membership registration and revalidation to strengthen the party’s presence across the country.

The party also unveiled its timetable for congresses, which will be held at ward and state levels and will coincide with the membership revalidation exercise.

These announcements were made in a communiqué issued on Monday by the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday.

According to the communiqué, the membership registration initiative aims to bolster the party’s political influence. “In its desire to exceed a membership size of 20 million before the 2027 general election, NEC approved the need to expand the membership of the party, and all members are required to revalidate their memberships. New members can register online,” it stated.

The communiqué added that the first phase of the exercise will run until January 31, 2025. “This online registration will update the Ward register ahead of the congresses. Ward Congresses will be held between February and March 2025. Members interested in contesting for positions at the ward level should begin preparations now,” the party noted.

Read also: FRSC launches nationwide crackdown on fake diplomatic, unauthorized number plates

The Labour Party also announced the formation of an Electoral Reform Committee to advocate for changes to Nigeria’s electoral system. Speaking on this, the National Chairman, Julius Abure, reiterated the party’s commitment to credible and transparent elections.

“Labour Party was a major victim in the 2023 general election, and we are determined to pursue comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure that future elections are credible, fair, and transparent,” Abure declared.

The committee, chaired by Benedict Etanabene with Okey Joe as Co-Chair and Dudu Manuga as Secretary, has been tasked with delivering its recommendations within eight weeks.

Reaffirming the party’s ambition to reposition itself as Nigeria’s largest political organization, Abure emphasized its dedication to the nation’s progress. “Nigeria has remained in the doldrums for too long, and we are determined to rescue the nation,” he said.

With its membership expansion and focus on electoral reforms, the Labour Party is positioning itself for a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now