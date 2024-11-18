Adeleke accuses Ganduje of destabilizing South-West politics, urges Tinubu to intervene

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, of plotting to destabilize the Southwest region, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene. Adeleke described Ganduje’s recent comments as a threat to democracy and an attempt to undermine regional unity.

The governor’s statement, released on Monday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, was a response to Ganduje’s remarks following the APC’s victory in the Ondo State governorship election. Ganduje had vowed that the APC would seize Osun State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2026.

In his statement, Adeleke criticized Ganduje’s pledge, calling it an anti-democratic move that contradicts President Tinubu’s principles.

“As a seasoned politician, one would have expected Dr. Ganduje to understand that electoral outcomes are influenced by local factors. What applies in Edo and Ondo is not necessarily reflective of political realities in Osun State,” Adeleke said.

Read also: Tinubu approves four new satellites to boost geospatial technology for national development

He argued that voter behavior in Osun is shaped by local grievances and interests, not external influences. Drawing a parallel with Kano State, Adeleke pointed out that Ganduje’s faction failed to defeat the Kwankwasiyya political movement, despite his eight years as governor.

“If Ganduje failed in his own state due to internal resistance, why does he think the people of Osun, who endorsed Governor Adeleke, will allow their will to be disregarded in 2026?” Adeleke asked.

Adeleke emphasized Osun’s historical commitment to political freedom and resistance to electoral manipulation.

“Osun is the heart of the Yoruba people, where political freedom is deeply valued, and resistance to electoral fraud is a tradition,” he said.

He accused Ganduje of attempting to sow discord in the Southwest, which could undermine President Tinubu’s leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“If Ganduje truly supports the president, why is he trying to destabilize the president’s home zone with open threats to violate electoral law and deny citizens their right to vote?” Adeleke questioned.

The governor advised Ganduje to familiarize himself with Osun’s political landscape, emphasizing that the strategies employed in Edo and Ondo would not succeed in the state.

Adeleke also noted that the PDP’s position in Osun had grown stronger, citing recent defections from opposition parties.

“Many members of the opposition have recently joined the PDP, further consolidating our strength in Osun,” Adeleke said.

Concluding his statement, Adeleke called on President Tinubu to caution Ganduje against actions that could disrupt the region’s political harmony.

“Dr. Ganduje’s actions are not in line with President Tinubu’s democratic values or the principles of fair play. I urge the president to call him to order and ensure the Southwest remains united and peaceful,” Adeleke stated.

The Osun governor reaffirmed his commitment to defending the state’s democratic processes, vowing that no external pressure would override the will of the people in 2026.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now