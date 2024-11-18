Tinubu approves four new satellites to boost geospatial technology for national development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the launch of four new satellites to enhance Nigeria’s geospatial technology capabilities, a move aimed at addressing key national challenges and boosting economic growth.

This was revealed by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, during the 21st Annual General Assembly and GIS Day hosted by the Geoinformation Society of Nigeria (GEOSON) in Abuja.

Nnaji stated that geospatial technology is now integral to the Federal Government’s strategy to curb revenue leakages, improve tax collection, and enhance governance efficiency. He emphasized that the new satellites would strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to integrate geospatial technologies across critical sectors.

“President Tinubu has mainstreamed geospatial technologies into blocking revenue leakages and creating new revenue streams,” said Nnaji, represented by the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, Matthew Adepoju. “He has also approved four new satellites for Nigeria; these efforts are expected to aid all the work being done within this ecosystem.”

Themed “Leveraging Geospatial Technologies for Integrated National Development,” the conference highlighted the transformative potential of geospatial tools in areas like urban planning, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure development.

“Geospatial technologies are no longer optional tools; they are essential in addressing challenges such as urban planning, agricultural productivity, disaster management, and infrastructure development,” Nnaji noted. “By integrating these technologies into our decision-making processes, we can enhance precision, improve efficiency, and encourage sustainable growth across sectors.”

Geospatial technologies involve the use of hardware, software, and data to capture and analyze geographically referenced information, enabling informed decisions across various domains.

Nnaji reiterated the ministry’s commitment to fostering research and innovation in geospatial technology, stating: “The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology is committed to promoting an environment that supports research, development, and the adoption of emerging technologies, including geospatial innovations, to tackle societal challenges and unlock new opportunities.”

He urged stakeholders to leverage these tools to build a more integrated and resilient nation, adding, “Together, we can unlock the full potential of these tools to transform lives, communities, and our country.”

At the event, GEOSON President Fitka Bilshakka emphasized the need to incorporate geospatial education into academic curricula, urging universities to develop programs on geoinformation science.

“We are asking universities to develop a curriculum on geoinformation science so that our young people can develop an interest in it and recognize its importance,” Bilshakka said. “The enormous problems confronting our nation today, from security to socio-economic issues, can be tackled using geospatial technology.”

Bilshakka also called on state governments to adopt geospatial tools for better governance, commending states like Lagos, Kaduna, and Cross River for their efforts in promoting Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, highlighted the critical role of geospatial technologies in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“As our nation grapples with diverse challenges, geospatial technologies offer a transformative approach to addressing these issues,” he said. “By integrating geospatial data into national planning, we can solve existing challenges and anticipate and proactively respond to future ones.”

Kwarra added that the commission has established a robust geospatial framework to support demographic analysis and sustainable development planning.

The approval of four new satellites underscores Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for national development. As stakeholders advocate for increased investment in geospatial education and infrastructure, the country is poised to harness these tools for a more integrated, efficient, and prosperous future.

