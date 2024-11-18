Tinubu replaces PTAD boss 13 months after reappointment

President Bola Tinubu has removed Dr. Chioma Ejikeme from her position as Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), just 13 months into her reappointment for a second term.

In a statement issued Monday by PTAD’s Corporate Communications Unit head, Olugbenga Ajayi, it was announced that Tolulope Odunaiya has been appointed as the new executive secretary. Odunaiya officially assumed office on November 18, 2024, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, succeeding Ejikeme, who held the position from August 2019 until her removal.

Read also: Trump vows military-led mass deportation in border crackdown

Dr. Ejikeme had been reappointed to the role by President Tinubu in October 2023, signaling a significant shift in the leadership of the organization tasked with managing pensions for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

In her inaugural address to PTAD staff, Odunaiya expressed gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged the work of her predecessors. “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose that I address you as the new Executive Secretary of this Directorate,” she stated. “I want to begin by acknowledging the remarkable work of my predecessors and the dedication of every individual who has contributed to bringing us to this point.”

She emphasized a collaborative approach to her leadership, adding, “My vision is for a directorate where every individual feels recognised, empowered, and motivated to make meaningful contributions. I urge all of us to transcend personal interests and come together around our shared purpose: improving the lives of our pensioners, who have selflessly served this nation, often in challenging circumstances.”

Odunaiya’s appointment comes as the administration continues to restructure key agencies to align with its broader vision for governance and public service. The impact of this leadership change will be closely monitored as PTAD works to address the needs of millions of Nigerian pensioners.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now