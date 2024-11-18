FRSC launches nationwide crackdown on fake diplomatic, unauthorized number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has initiated a nationwide operation to eliminate the use of fake diplomatic and unauthorized number plates on vehicles across Nigeria.

The clampdown, which began on Monday, was ordered by Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed in response to mounting security concerns linked to fraudulent vehicle registrations.

In a statement issued by FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, the agency confirmed that the illegal production and use of fake number plates have been detected.

“These identified number plates are fraudulently produced by suspected criminals as they were neither produced by any of the production plants of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the country nor issued by the Motor Licensing Authorities of States,” the statement read.

The unauthorized plates often feature misleading inscriptions, including those claiming diplomatic status or affiliations with organizations such as the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Peace Ambassador, National Association of Nigerian Students, and others with labels like “UN-UNITY 01” and “UN-AMB.”

Highlighting the urgency of the operation, the statement explained, “In line with his administration’s proactive approach towards contributing to enhancing national security, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has directed the immediate clampdown on confirmed cases of the proliferation of fake diplomatic and other unauthorized number plates as seen on some vehicles plying Nigerian roads.”

The FRSC has linked the use of these plates to criminal activities, prompting tactical enforcement measures to identify and impound vehicles bearing them. The operations will be carried out by FRSC formations nationwide, with a focus on removing unauthorized plates from circulation.

To bolster the initiative, the Corps has called on the public to cooperate by reporting vehicles using fake number plates. “By this notice, the public is hereby cautioned that these fake and unauthorized number plates are mostly used for nefarious and criminal activities. Members of the public are advised to report anyone using such number plates to law enforcement bodies,” the statement urged.

Vehicle owners currently using unauthorized plates have also been warned to cease their use immediately. “Members of the public who are presently using such vehicle identifications are by this publication warned to immediately discontinue the use of these fake and unauthorized plates as defaulters will be prosecuted,” the FRSC warned.

The operation will involve collaboration with other security agencies to trace and dismantle production and distribution networks of the fake plates. Corps Marshal Mohammed assured that all parties responsible for the illegal activities would face prosecution.

“The FRSC remains committed to ensuring road safety and national security,” the Corps Marshal emphasized, adding that the crackdown is part of broader efforts to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s road systems and public safety.

