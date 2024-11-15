FRSC cautions job seekers against fake recruitment ads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday, issued a stern warning to Nigerians regarding fake recruitment notices circulating on social media.

According to Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps Public Education Officer, these reports are entirely false and misleading.

In an official statement, the FRSC clarified that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercises and has no immediate plans to do so.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed urged the public and job seekers to disregard these fraudulent publications, emphasizing that legitimate recruitment activities are always transparent and widely publicized through official channels.

“We implore applicants and the general public to avoid desperate moves that might lure them into the snare of these unscrupulous elements,” Mohammed warned. “The Corps will not be held responsible for any losses incurred by victims of such fraud”.

To stay informed, the FRSC advises citizens to rely on official channels.

This is not the first time the FRSC has issued warnings about fake recruitment notices. In 2021 and 2022, similar false alerts circulated, prompting the Corps to remind the public to verify information through official channels.

