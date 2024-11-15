Police recover N2.3m extorted from Abuja resident, detain officers for misconduct

The Nigerian Police Force has detained officers implicated in the extortion of N2.3 million from an Abuja resident, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu, and has recovered and returned the money to the victim.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer of Zone 7 Command, DSP M.B. Abdulkadir, via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Abdulkadir said: “Further to the earlier statement issued on the alleged extortion of one Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu by some officers of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, investigation was carried out, the officers allegedly involved in the extortion have been identified and detained, while disciplinary proceedings have commenced against them.

“The sum of N2.3m has been recovered and returned to Mr. Ndubuisi Nwosu.”

The extortion came to public attention after social media user Harrison Gwamnishu, using the handle #HarrisonBbi18 on X, reported that officers had coerced Nwosu into selling his laptop at Banex Plaza in Abuja to pay for his bail. The revelation prompted swift action from the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, AIG Benneth C. Igweh, who ordered an investigation into the allegations.

Read also: Police arrest man for conniving with bandits to kidnap his mother for ransom

In the statement, Abdulkadir highlighted AIG Igweh’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the force:

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth C. Igweh, reassures the general public that in line with the transparency and accountability policy of the present Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, the zone will update members of the public on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings against the defaulters.

“He further affirms that the Zone 7 headquarters remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law, public safety, security, and its mandate of protecting lives and properties.”

The case underscores the police force’s ongoing efforts to address misconduct within its ranks and maintain public trust. The Zone 7 Command has pledged to keep the public informed about the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings against the involved officers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now