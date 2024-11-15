Police arrest man for conniving with bandits to kidnap his mother for ransom

The police in Katsina State have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Jibril Falalu, for allegedly conniving with bandits to kidnap his own mother for ransom.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, Falalu was arrested by officials of the Katsina Community Watch (KCW), on Thursday and handed over to the police.

Makama who posted the news on X on Friday, said the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he orchestrated his own mother’s kidnapping with the help of bandits.

“The motive was to collect an undisclosed ransom. Falalu instructed the bandits to kidnap his mother, but fortunately, she was rescued just a day later,” he wrote.

“The incident happened in Tsa/Magam community in the Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

“A resident of the area, Salisu Bamle Bakatsine, said Falalu was arrested on Thursday by officials of Katsina Community Watch (KCW).

“Bakatsine also posted on his X account, a video of the confessional statement made by Falalu when he was being interrogated by KWC officials.

“In the video, Falalu is heard saying, “I arranged for the abduction of my mother. We worked on it together with one Nakande and one other; we were three all together,” he added.

