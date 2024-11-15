Federal University Lokoja dismisses four lecturers over s3xual harassment, exam misconduct

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has dismissed four lecturers found guilty of examination misconduct and sexual harassment, sending a strong message against unethical behavior in the institution.

This decisive action was taken during the university’s Second Council Meeting, chaired by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, on Thursday.

The council, however, made it clear that any form of unethical behaviour would not be tolerated at the institution, emphasising its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the university.

Ndoma-Egba emphasized that “the council will not tolerate any unethical conduct in the university,” commending the university management for adhering to due process in investigating the allegations.

The council underscored that such behaviour as exhibited by the dismissed lecturers was highly prohibited in the academic environment, vowing to take further action if necessary.

They also called on the university management to address other pending misconduct cases swiftly, particularly a high-profile matter in the Faculty of Science that has garnered significant media attention.

