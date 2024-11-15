Nigerian troops eliminate 88 terrorists, arrest 228 suspects in major crackdown

In a recent offensive against terrorism and organized crime, Nigerian military have successfully neutralized 88 terrorists and detained 228 suspects across several northern regions.

This operation is part of an intensified effort to dismantle terrorist networks and combat illegal activities nationwide, according to a statement by Major General Buba Edward, Director of Defence Media Operations, on Thursday.

“Troops are on an onslaught to crush terrorists in the North West and other parts of the country,” said Maj. Gen. Edward. “Accordingly, operations are being modified to box in these terrorists while also increasing operational intensity to ensure the destruction of all terror groups and the dismantling of their terror networks.”

Over the course of the week, the military achieved significant results, with 88 terrorists neutralized, 228 suspects apprehended, and 181 kidnapped hostages rescued. In addition, 40 individuals involved in oil theft were taken into custody as part of an ongoing clampdown on illegal activities, particularly in the South-South region, where troops uncovered large quantities of stolen crude oil valued at over one billion naira.

“In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N1,021,412,950.00,” Edward stated. Troops in the Niger Delta region seized and destroyed multiple assets used in illegal oil refining, including 13 crude oil cooking ovens, 20 dugout pits, 73 boats, 25 storage tanks, and 59 illegal refining sites.

The troops’ seizures included an impressive volume of stolen resources and equipment: “Troops recovered 942,420 litres of stolen crude oil, 175,075 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 4,980 litres of PMS,” he noted. Additionally, the military confiscated three barges, seven speedboats, 73 drums, one tricycle, five pumping machines, three mobile phones, and nine vehicles among other items.

In the fight against armed violence, troops confiscated a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition. “Troops recovered 84 assorted weapons and 2,393 rounds of ammunition,” Maj. Gen. Edward detailed, listing items including 34 AK-47 rifles, 15 fabricated rifles, 11 Dane guns, five revolver pistols, eight locally made pistols, three pump-action guns, and one magnum pump-action gun.

Edward revealed additional items recovered during the operation, including 1,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 314 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 146 rounds of 7.62mm PKM ammunition, and 77 rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as 49 live cartridges, 25 magazines, and two Baofeng radios. Also seized were 16 vehicles, 35 motorcycles, 27 mobile phones, and cash totaling N1,851,000.

