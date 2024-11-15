Edo governor bans two associations, orders Police to halt cult clashes

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to cult groups terrorizing the state, and gave the Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, a 48-hour ultimatum to restore order.

In a bold move, Okpebholo banned two associations, Drivers Welfare Association and Network Empowerment, accused of fueling the violence, particularly in Benin City.

The governor’s directive was clear: “As the Governor of Edo State, cultism cannot be allowed here. We must end it and very fast too.”

Okpebholo emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “I have ordered the Commissioner of Police to halt the madness within 48 hours. All those involved in the killings should be stopped.”

He also instructed the CP to ensure that officers across various formations take immediate action to halt the bloodshed.

The governor further said, “Edo must be safe. That was one of my key priorities during the campaigns, and I plan to ensure that we restore it at all costs. We will not fold our arms and allow them to create unnecessary tension.”

