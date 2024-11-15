Nigeria’s Counter-Terrorism Centre downplays fears of new terror group, Lukarawa

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre, on Thursday dismissed concerns over the emergence of Lukarawa, a new terrorist group operating in Nigeria’s northern region. According to Maj Gen Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of the Centre during a press briefing, the group’s estimated 150-200 members pose a relatively insignificant threat.

Laka attributed the group’s current recruitment drive to efforts aimed at increasing their numbers. “The Office of National Security Adviser is on top of the issue… Their total number is not more than 150 to 200,” he assured.

The Defence Headquarters recently confirmed Lukarawa’s presence in Sokoto and Kebbi states, with Maj Gen Edward Buba revealing that the terrorists infiltrated from the Niger Republic and Mali following the coup in Niger.

Laka downplayed fears of the group expanding beyond its current location, citing their lack of numerical strength. “So, the issue of Lukarawa extending to Kebbi, Kaduna… Are they that much that they can terrorise Kebbi, terrorise Sokoto?” he questioned.

He urged Nigerians not to spread fear about the group, emphasizing that the threat is not as severe as perceived.

According to him, intelligence agencies are working tirelessly to provide timely, actionable intelligence to prevent and counter Lukarawa’s threats. Collaborations with neighbouring countries have been strengthened to enhance security efforts. Laka highlighted the implementation of heightened security protocols, advanced technology, and joint operations between military and security forces.

“We are on top of the issue,” Laka reiterated. “Very soon, an incident will happen, and everybody will see that it’s not as bad as we are looking at it.”

