NiDCOM rescues 13 Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has rescued 13 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.

Spokesperson of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the latest rescue brings the total number of trafficked victims brought back home from Ghana since July 2024 to 163.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission alongside other stakeholders have rescued another set of 13 trafficked girls from Ghana, thus bringing the total repatriated back to the country within five months to 163,” Balogun said.

“Among the 163 included the 13 girls that were rescued and brought back to Nigeria over the weekend.

“The rescued young girls, ages 19 to 30 years, are from Ebonyi, Benue, Kaduna and Rivers states.

They were lured to Ghana under the false promises of employment but were instead forced into exploitative situations and bound by an oath of secrecy, while the traffickers are making money off the dastardly act,” the statement added.

He noted that the rescue operation was made possible through a collaborative effort that involved the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police, Rescue Live Foundation International and NIDO Ghana, with the support of NiDCOM.

He added that the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed her appreciation for the coordinated efforts that made the operation possible.

In a separate statement, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for their roles in supporting the repatriation process.

