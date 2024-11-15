Kazim Adeoti responds to criticisms over marrying actress Mercy Aigbe as second wife  

Lagos socialite Kazim Adeoti has responded to the many criticisms that were targeted at him after he chose to marry Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe as his second wife.

He claimed in an interview at the National Film and Video Censors Board conference in Lagos that he is powerless to control how people perceive or discuss his marriage because he is a public person.

Kazim, who wedded Mercy Aigbe in January 2022, claimed that he maintains focus on his numerous responsibilities because he believes the results will make it worthwhile for him.

He said; “When you find yourself in the public domain, you cannot really control a whole lot of opinions or narratives. What is most important is for you to be focused and at the end of the day, the end justifies the means.”

Kazim also discussed the difficulties facing the Yoruba film industry, pointing out that a major challenge is a lack of funds. However, he also stated that he thinks that collaboration and adequate funding are essential to producing outstanding films with original plots and talented performers.

“I think it is more of a collaboration issue because we have what it takes to shoot good movies. When it comes to the storyline, the originality, telling our real stories and fantastic actors, we have it all.

“But in most cases, what we are lacking is the funding and that is what limits our bringing those stories into reality. This is because we know if we do it this way, this is how it should be done but when we do not have the adequate funding, it limits the job”, he added.

