After initial denial, Oprah Winfrey admits receiving $1m to support Kamala Harris’ campaign  

American billionaire TV host and personality Oprah Winfrey has finally admitted that she received the sum of $1 million to support Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Oprah had initially denied the claim when she was approached by a reporter for TMZ in quaint Santa Barbara, who quizzed her about the payment.

After working out in Santa Barbara, Oprah was accosted by a reporter who asked her about some trending subjects as she was making her way to her car.

”Not true’ she said when asked about the alleged payment. ‘’I was paid nothing. Ever.”

However, she has now admitted that she received $1 million fee which was paid to her production company for a town hall event to support Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Oprah informed that her production company, Harpo Productions charged the sum of $1 million to help Kamala Harris stage a star-studded town hall event in Michigan.

She said that her production team billed the $1 million fee to the Harris campaign to host the Michigan event on her behalf.

’'[M]y production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers, and every other item necessary (including the benches and chairs we sat on) to put on a live production,’ she wrote.

’’Winfrey clarified that she personally did not get ‘one dime’ from the campaign.

‘’I did not take any personal fee,’ she said. ”However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And where. End of story.” Oprah Winfrey said.

