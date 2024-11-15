Toke Makinwa lists red flags she would never ignore in a relationship 

Chatterbox Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has painstakingly listed the red flags she would never ignore in a relationship with the opposite s3x.

Toke who opened up on her list in an interview with Madame Joyce said that one of the red flags she looks out for are guys that run their ex-girlfriend’s down.

She noted further that she would never date a guy who talks about his ex consistently, in a way that seems like he’s still not over her, and men who make comparisons to where he’s coming from.

She said, “If I meet a guy that runs his ex down, he’s never going to hear from me again. If I meet a guy who talks about his ex consistently, he’s still not over her, and he’s not going to hear from me.

‘‘If I meet a guy who makes comparisons to where he’s coming from, he’s never going to hear from me,” Toke added.

She also cautioned women about falling for guys who disparage their former partners, saying, “Your vagina is not made of gold, what he did to his ex, he can do times two to you.”

“While you’re with him, it’s easy for a guy to paint a picture saying ‘she was crazy.’ Every girl is crazy in every guy’s book, if my exes talk about me to you, you’d think I’m the mad one because everyone would tell a story.

“I always tell women that nigga going on about how crazy she is is the one that made her crazy,” Toke added.

