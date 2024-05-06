Toke Makinwa expresses regret over decision to bleach skin

Popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa on Monday expressed regret at the decision to bleach her skin.

The chatterbox TV personality opened up while responding to fans during a question and answer session on.social media with the poser: “If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?”

While responding to the question, Toke replied, “Nothing. Regret is so exhausting!!!! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin; it was the dumbest thing ever, and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos…”

Following her disclosure, comments on her post were mixed, with some praising her for speaking the truth and others urging her to “return to her natural skin tone.”

During the session, an X user thanked Toke for opening up about her experience and also used the medium to highlight the dangers of skin bleaching.

The X user wrote: “Thanks for sharing; people don’t know how damaging it can be to their skin and internal organs.”

“Then stop; once you stop, you reverse it; the only reason you’re still light-skinned is because you’re still doing it.”

