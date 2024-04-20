FACT CHECK: Does APC have a new National Chairman?

CLAIM: The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has been replaced with Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, as Acting Chairman.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

An X user, @Miniko_jnr, in what was tagged “Breaking News” posted the picture of Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman (North) as the Acting Chairman of the ruling party.

The post was made following news of Ganduje’s ‘suspension’ from the party by executive members of his ward, the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The ward executive council led by Haruna Gwanjo asked the former governor to exonerate himself of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing alleged dollar bribe case. Ganduje is being prosecuted by the Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission.

The post which claims that Ganduje had been replaced had over 90,000 views and it was reposted over 200 times.

VERIFICATION

First, we conducted keyword searches on Ganduje, his corruption charges in court, and his purported replacement as the party’s National Chairman. There was no credible report verifying his replacement as Chairman. On his suspension at the ward level, that has been upturned by the state working committee of the party, while the ward excos who carried out the suspension were sacked from the party.

A Federal High Court in Kano also ruled that attempts to suspend Ganduje be stopped, in favour of Ganduje’s ex parte motion seeking to enforce his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

CONCLUSION

Available facts show that Ganduje has not been sacked as the National Chairman of APC, nor replaced with Ali Bukar Dalori as Acting Chairman.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:

