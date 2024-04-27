Court stops APC ward leaders in Kano from suspending Ganduje

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Saturday, restrained some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee in Ganduje Ward from suspending the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former Kano State governor in the suit filed by his counsel, Hadiza Nasir Ahmed, is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights to fair hearing and freedom of association in line with the Enforcement and Procedure Rules, 2009 as subsumed under Section 46 of the 1999 Constitution.

Some acclaimed members of the APC executive committee in the ward had earlier suspended the chairman over corruption charges filed against him by the state government.

In his ruling, the judge asked the ward executive members to stop the planned suspension pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application for the enforcement of fundamental rights filed by the former governor.

He also directed all the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo.

Justice Liman said: “All the respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from implementing and or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported Emergency Meeting of the alleged Executive Members of APC Ganduje Ward, on the 20 April, 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the applicant.

“That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain the status quo before the purported Emergency Meeting of the alleged Executive Members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at an unknown location and to stay all actions in respect of this matter, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.”

