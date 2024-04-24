APC the answer to Nigeria’s problems – Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Wednesday party would provide solutions to the country’s challenges.

Ganduje stated this during the grand finale of APC campaign and presentation of party flags to the 11 local council chairmanship candidates in Gombe.

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) had fixed April 27 for local council election in the state.

The former Kano State governor said the party under President Bola Tinubu was doing a lot to tackle the country’s challenges and get Nigeria transformed for the better.

He said the Tinubu administration was creating the right environment for the country’s development and economic prosperity.

Ganduje said: “With the manifesto and the constitution of the APC, the party has achieved a lot at the national level under President Tinubu.

“And you have seen what APC has achieved in Gombe State under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

“It is now clear that APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems.”

He urged Nigerians to support and pray for the administration of President Tinubu to sustain the country’s transformation.

He also commended the governor for keying into President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and working hard towards transforming the state.

He described Gombe as a reference point for peace and development in the country.

