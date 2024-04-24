Politics
APC the answer to Nigeria’s problems – Ganduje
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Wednesday party would provide solutions to the country’s challenges.
Ganduje stated this during the grand finale of APC campaign and presentation of party flags to the 11 local council chairmanship candidates in Gombe.
The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) had fixed April 27 for local council election in the state.
The former Kano State governor said the party under President Bola Tinubu was doing a lot to tackle the country’s challenges and get Nigeria transformed for the better.
He said the Tinubu administration was creating the right environment for the country’s development and economic prosperity.
READ ALSO: ‘African drama’ – Ganduje dismisses purported suspension from APC
Ganduje said: “With the manifesto and the constitution of the APC, the party has achieved a lot at the national level under President Tinubu.
“And you have seen what APC has achieved in Gombe State under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.
“It is now clear that APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems.”
He urged Nigerians to support and pray for the administration of President Tinubu to sustain the country’s transformation.
He also commended the governor for keying into President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and working hard towards transforming the state.
He described Gombe as a reference point for peace and development in the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...