Tech
ONLINE DISINFORMATION: European Union investigating Meta’s election policies
The European Union (EU) has begun investigation into social media giant Meta (formerly the Facebook company) for its alleged failures to remove election disinformation.
The EU declared on Tuesday that it was looking into the operator of Facebook and Instagram, claiming that the US business may have violated the online content regulations of the bloc.
Meta disclosed that the ongoing probe targets Russia’s Doppelganger online disinformation campaign, with efforts to combat misinformation in the run-up to the June EU elections being ramped up.
The commission declared that Meta’s content moderation measures are “insufficient” and that misleading advertising and misinformation are not addressed.
READ ALSO:Meta Board set to rule on explicit AI-generated images of public figures posted on Instagram, Facebook
Last year, the Digital Services Act (DSA) went into effect, requiring “Big Tech” to step up its efforts to remove dangerous and illegal content from social media sites.
“We suspect that Meta’s moderation is insufficient, that it lacks transparency of advertisements and content moderation procedures,” EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
“So today, we have opened proceedings against Meta to assess their compliance with the Digital Services Act,” she said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...