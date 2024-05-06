Meta unveils new feature which allows users to post secret stories on Instagram

Social media giant, Meta, has launched a new feature which allows its users post secret story on the Instagram platform.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Meta said stories would soon get a few new features that allows users to interact and share material in more inventive ways.

Other features that allow users to share favorite tunes and use stories to highlight memories are also being released by picture and video sharing network, Instagram.

When writing a story, users are expected hit the stickers symbol and choose the “Reveal” option in order to use the new functionality.

“You will next be asked to type forth a hint on your hazy story.

“Your friends will only be able to view the content of your Story if they DM you after you post it,” Meta said.

Although the feature would be a good method to strike up a conversation with a friend,artists would particularly benefit from Reveal as it would help them increase engagement with their stories.

