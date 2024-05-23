Russian bank, Sber calls for Nigerian entries for its international youth AI challenge

One of Russia’s largest banks, PJSC Sberbank (Sber) has announced that it is now accepting entries for an international youth artificial intelligence (AI) contest.

Sber announced that it is inviting participants from Nigeria to immerse themselves in the world of science and technology, gain new knowledge, and develop skills in the field of artificial intelligence.

The bank in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria said the competition tasks are contemporary issues that technology organizations must deal with.

The competition appeals to both individuals with experience in artificial intelligence and those just starting out and learning about the subject.

There are four phases to the competition: main, semi-final, final, and qualifying. The qualifying stage will accept registrations till September 15th. To improve their personal rating throughout qualification, candidates will have to work through issues on their own.

The statement added that the “18 winning teams of the “Researchers” category will share a prize fund of over $150,000 in the finals. The prize fund for all individual tracks, including another new track “Creative”, will be over $30,000, and participants will also receive additional opportunities for development”.

“Children under the age of 13 (inclusive) will have access to a new practice this year: they can select the “Beginners” individual track and compete against other beginners in creating solutions for competition partner companies”, the statement said.

Alexander Vedyakhin, the first deputy chairman of Sberbank’s Executive Board, believes that combining engineering and design generation will be key to the future development of generative artificial intelligence models.

He said; “The future development of generative artificial intelligence models lies in the combination of design and engineering generation. Therefore, in this year’s competition for participants under 17 years old, we have developed an individual track called “Creative,” where one needs to solve tasks using AI services such as GigaChat and Kandinsky. Our competition will help children learn how to generate creative original content and shape digital culture trends.

‘‘For example, last year, the winners created a VR museum space, a weed recognition service, and a model for diagnosing cardiac pathologies—these are just a few examples of innovative solutions.

‘‘The most popular area for work among the participating teams was “production”. It required developing an algorithm for analyzing information on ordered materials aimed at preventing delivery disruptions. In total, more than 1,200 solutions were uploaded in this area. And the youngest finalists in the competition were only 11 years old”.

