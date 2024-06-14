Flamingos qualify for FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have secured their spot in the 2024 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup, set to be held in the Dominican Republic.

The Flamingos clinched their qualification by defeating Liberia 2-0 in the second leg of the final qualifying round on Friday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Harmony Chidi scored twice, ensuring a 6-1 aggregate victory after the team had already won the first leg 4-1 in Monrovia.

Chidi scored the first goal in the 4th minute and added a second in the 63rd minute.

This marks the Flamingos’ seventh appearance at the U-17 World Cup since their debut at the inaugural tournament in 2008.

In the 2022 edition in India, the Flamingos achieved their best performance to date, finishing third.

The Flamingos, along with two other African teams, will represent the continent in this year’s tournament, which runs from October 16 to November 3.

