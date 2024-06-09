Flamingos take first-leg lead over Liberia in final U-17 WWC qualifying round

Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, Flamingos are a game away from sealing their place in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed to hold later this year.

Flamingos secured a commanding 4-1 victory over hosts Liberia in the first leg of the qualifier in Monrovia on Sunday.

Shakirat Moshood opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 19th minute. The lead was doubled by Peace Effiong ten minutes later.

Prolific striker Harmony Chidi netted the third goal for the Flamingos nine minutes before halftime.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Flamingos reach final qualifying round of World Cup

The Nigerian girls did not stop pushing, and their efforts proved successful as substitute Blessing Ifitezue added the fourth goal 16 minutes from time.

Liberia managed to pull one back with a penalty in the 87th minute.

Bankole Olowookere’s side will host the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next week.

The aggregate winners will advance to the U-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic later this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now