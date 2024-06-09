Sports
Flamingos take first-leg lead over Liberia in final U-17 WWC qualifying round
Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, Flamingos are a game away from sealing their place in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed to hold later this year.
Flamingos secured a commanding 4-1 victory over hosts Liberia in the first leg of the qualifier in Monrovia on Sunday.
Shakirat Moshood opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 19th minute. The lead was doubled by Peace Effiong ten minutes later.
Prolific striker Harmony Chidi netted the third goal for the Flamingos nine minutes before halftime.
Read Also: Nigeria’s Flamingos reach final qualifying round of World Cup
The Nigerian girls did not stop pushing, and their efforts proved successful as substitute Blessing Ifitezue added the fourth goal 16 minutes from time.
Liberia managed to pull one back with a penalty in the 87th minute.
Bankole Olowookere’s side will host the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next week.
The aggregate winners will advance to the U-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic later this year.
