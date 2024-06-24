Flamingos set for tough group games at U-17 World Cup finals

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and New Zealand for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The tournament’s draw took place at the Monument to Fray Anton de Montesinos in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Defending champions Spain are in Group B with the USA, South Korea, and Colombia.

Group C consists of North Korea, Mexico, Kenya, and England, while Group D includes Japan, Poland, Brazil, and Zambia.

The tournament will start on October 16 and conclude on November 3, 2024.

This will be the last edition with 16 teams before expanding to 24 teams in 2025 and the final one to be held biennially.

In the 2022 tournament in India, the Flamingos secured third place by defeating Germany in a penalty shootout.

