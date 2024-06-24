Heartbreak for Croatia as last-gasp equaliser sends Italy to Euro knockouts

Luka Modric goal could not grant Croatia an automatic round of 16 qualification as a last-gasp equaliser helped Italy finish as group B runners-up instead

Croatia were leading Italy 1-0 from the 55th minute after Modric tapped in seconds after seeing his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Having lost their first match to Spain and held to a draw by Albania in their second game, Croatia was in pole position to finish behind group winners Spain, who were leading Albania 1-0.

But in the eighth minute of added time, Italy struck!

De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo's Portugal reach Euro knockouts

Italy had three points, and would advance with a draw, and they got just that at a dying minute through Mattia Zaccagni’s heartbreaking goal.

Following tonight’s results, England, France and the Netherlands have all gone through to the last 16 without playing.

All three teams are guaranteed at least third spot in their groups and have four points so could not go out.

