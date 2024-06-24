Sports
Heartbreak for Croatia as last-gasp equaliser sends Italy to Euro knockouts
Luka Modric goal could not grant Croatia an automatic round of 16 qualification as a last-gasp equaliser helped Italy finish as group B runners-up instead
Croatia were leading Italy 1-0 from the 55th minute after Modric tapped in seconds after seeing his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Having lost their first match to Spain and held to a draw by Albania in their second game, Croatia was in pole position to finish behind group winners Spain, who were leading Albania 1-0.
But in the eighth minute of added time, Italy struck!
Read Also: De Bruyne inspires Belgium victory after Ronaldo’s Portugal reach Euro knockouts
Italy had three points, and would advance with a draw, and they got just that at a dying minute through Mattia Zaccagni’s heartbreaking goal.
Following tonight’s results, England, France and the Netherlands have all gone through to the last 16 without playing.
All three teams are guaranteed at least third spot in their groups and have four points so could not go out.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...