Sports
Copa America: Argentina book quarterfinal spot with win over Chile
Argentina secured their place in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals with a late goal by Lautaro Martinez, defeating Chile 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The defending champions dominated with 22 shots, as Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez initially tested Chile’s Claudio Bravo.
Lionel Messi’s best chance hit the post in the first half.
Read Also: Messi to end career at Inter Miami but not retiring yet
Despite Argentina’s control, Chile’s first real threat came in the 72nd minute, with Emiliano Martinez saving Rodrigo Echeverria’s shot.
Chile gained momentum, but it was Lautaro Martinez who clinched victory in the 88th minute, maintaining Argentina’s unbeaten streak against Chile in Copa America.
Argentina are top of Group A and are guaranteed a top-two finish with a match to spare. They play their final group game against Peru on Sunday.
