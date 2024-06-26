Georgia stun Portugal to qualify for Euros last 16; Belgium through

Georgia have secured their place in the knockout stages of the Euro 2024 after beating Portugal 2-0 in Group F on Wednesday night.

Georgia are reaching their first-ever knockout stage in the European Championship.

Portugal had already won the group, but were shocked in their final group stage game as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drilled a low shot past Diogo Costa to open scoring in the second minute.

Portugal missed several chances to equalise before Georgia made it 2-0 in the 57th minute through a Georges Mikautadze penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo lacked the service to make the difference in the final third. He was substituted late on after getting a yellow card for diving.

In all, Georgia successfully completed the biggest Euros upset in history, based on Fifa rankings, and created a night to remember in their debut major tournament.

Meanwhile, Belgium, Romania and Slovakia all reached the knockout stages from Group E, leaving bottom team Ukraine to leave the competition.

