Six of Messi’s shirts from Qatar World Cup sell for $7.8m

At a New York Sotheby’s auction, six of Lionel Messi’s World Cup 2022 jerseys went for a total of $7.8 million.

Argentina won the Qatar competition under Messi’s leadership, defeating France in the final on penalties.

Six jerseys from the first half of the final, two group games, the semifinal, the quarterfinal, and the last-16 tie were included.

Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo to meet in friendly as Inter Miami head to Saudi

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set a record when it sold for $9 million in 2022 as the most expensive game-used football shirt.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi made World Cup history by being the first player to score in every single tournament round—the group stage, round of 16, semifinals, and championship.

Sotheby’s said: “A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Unicas Project, led by Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now