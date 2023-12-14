Sports
Six of Messi’s shirts from Qatar World Cup sell for $7.8m
At a New York Sotheby’s auction, six of Lionel Messi’s World Cup 2022 jerseys went for a total of $7.8 million.
Argentina won the Qatar competition under Messi’s leadership, defeating France in the final on penalties.
Six jerseys from the first half of the final, two group games, the semifinal, the quarterfinal, and the last-16 tie were included.
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set a record when it sold for $9 million in 2022 as the most expensive game-used football shirt.
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi made World Cup history by being the first player to score in every single tournament round—the group stage, round of 16, semifinals, and championship.
Sotheby’s said: “A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Unicas Project, led by Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.”
