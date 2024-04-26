Business
Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as chairman of Education Loan Fund
President Bola Tinubu has picked the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, to head the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Nigerian Education Loan Fund is designed to support the attainment of sustainable education for Nigerian students.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints three to Education Loan Fund management team
The statement read: “Mr. Jim Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.
“He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.
“The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds.”
