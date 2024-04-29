Rumour of switch to APC resurfaces as Tinubu meets Atiku’s former spokesman, Bwala in Riyadh

Daniel Bwala, the former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign council, met with President Bola Tinubu in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Bwala confirmed the meeting on his official X page and expressed his delight at meeting the President at the World Economic Forum.

The meeting between the pair was the third in the last three months.

Bwala ridiculed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu in the days leading to the last general election in the country.

He wrote: “I am delighted to meet Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ongoing World Economic Forum, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where President Tinubu delivered at the forum a well-defined agenda for Nigeria and the rest of the world through collaboration.”

The meeting has sparked interest among political observers, as Bwala was a key figure in Atiku’s campaign, which fiercely contested the presidency against Tinubu’s party.

The fact that Bwala, a prominent figure in the opposition, is now engaging with the President, suggests a possible shift in political allegiances or a strategic outreach effort by the Tinubu administration.

The World Economic Forum in Riyadh provided the backdrop for the meeting, where President Tinubu delivered a keynote address outlining his vision for Nigeria’s economic collaboration and growth on the global stage.

Bwala’s attendance and meeting with the President may indicate a growing convergence of interests or a desire for political reconciliation.

As political analysts continue to decipher the implications of this encounter, it remains to be seen whether this meeting will lead to further dialogue and cooperation between the ruling party and opposition figures like Bwala.

The development has the potential to reshape political dynamics and signal a new era of collaboration in Nigeria’s political landscape.

