Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 4 SEC board members

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate confirmation of four persons nominated as board members of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the president’s letter during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The nominees are – Emomotimi Agama, Frana Chukwuogor, Bola Ajomale, and Samiya Hassan-Usman.

Agama was appointed as the SEC Director-General, Chukwuogor will serve as Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement in the commission.

Ajomale was appointed the Executive Commissioner, Operations, and Hassan-Usman the Executive Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services.

In the letter, the president said the appointment was in line with section (1) of the Investment and Security Act of 2007.

The Senate President, thereafter, referred the request to the Senate Committee on Capital Markets for screening of the nominees.

The committee is expected to present its report to the Senate within two weeks.

