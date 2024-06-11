‘Where is Yahaya Bello?’ Nigerians tackle EFCC following disclaimer on former staff

Nigerians on social media have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come clean on the whereabouts of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who was declared wanted by the agency.

The questions arose following the anti-corruption agency’s disclaimer on one of its erring staff members, Iloka Chibuike Valentine.

In the disclaimer on Valentine, the Commission warned the public not to have any dealings with him as he has been dismissed though without stating the nature of offence that led to his dismissal.

The notice posted on the official X handle of the EFCC read:

“DISCLAIMER: ILOKA CHIBUIKE VALENTINE

“The public is advised not to deal with him as the Commission will not be liable for any activity traced to him.

DISCLAIMER: ILOKA CHIBUIKE VALENTINE The public is advised not to deal with him as the Commission will not be liable for any activity traced to him.

But Netizens who disagreed with the agency questioned the rationale for the disclaimer notice on Valentine, wondering why the agency would dissipate energy on small offenders instead of going for the likes of Bello.

Others questioned the integrity of the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who had vowed to resign if he failed to prosecute the ex-Kogi governor.

Read some of the reactions below:

@ImmaCovenant: “The only way, I will trust and respect Efcc if I see Yahaya Bello in there custody. All eyes on Yahaya Bello and Efcc for now.”

The only way, I will trust and respect Efcc if I see Yahaya Bello in there custody. All eyes on Yahaya Bello and Efcc for now.

@RealAdeshina: “Run disclaimer for Bello too…. Abi he’s still wanted?”

Run disclaimer for him too…. Abi he's still wanted?

@EvansWine: “Have u arrested this man? We found out that Nigeria Law is meant for common man .in a country where criminals re making laws u can never find justice.”

Have u arrested this man? We found out that Nigeria Law is meant for common man .in a country where criminals re making laws u can never find justice.

@Vinosky01: “All you do is to Humiliate young Nigerians where is Yahaya Bello?”

All you do is to Humiliate young Nigerians where is Yahaya Bello?

@Ibehalle: “They can’t do anything for him. He is above the law. @officialEFCC is for only Yahoo boys not yahoo men.”

They can't do anything for him. He is above the law. @officialEFCC is for only Yahoo boys not yahoo men.

@TripleAStyles: “Sir! What’s the update on your biggest guy in town Yahaya Bello? Abi we should forget about him?”

Sir! What's the update on your biggest guy in town Yahaya Bello? Abi we should forget about him?

@HumanityDem: “So Yahaya Bello is bigger than Nigeria. No one can arrest him.”

Yah a Bello is bigger than Nigeria. No one can arrest him

@EjimsChinonso: “Sir please what’s holding Mr Ola not to tender his resignation.”

Sir please what's holding Mr Ola not to tender his resignation.

